Two clubs in the C1 semi-final, a first for French football

With the qualification of the Olympics at the expense of Manchester City, two French clubs will be present in the last four of C1. Never seen !

For the first time in its history, France will have two representatives in the semi-finals of the Champions League. Four days after PSG, it was the Olympics that secured their place in the last four by dismissing one of the competition’s big favorites, Manchester City. A successful qualification after an exceptional performance (3-1).

While they hardly had the benefits of the forecasts, the Rhone therefore imitated Ile-de-France has offered itself the scalp of England’s vice-champions. Maxwel Cornet Moussa Dembélé was the protagonist of this feat in all caps. One of the greatest in the club’s history.

1 – For the first time in C1’s history, 2 French clubs Lyon – Lyon and Paris – will be shown in the competition semi-finals. This is only the second time that France has won half of the last four in a European competition, after C3 1992/93 (Paris and Auxerre). Cock-a-doodle Doo. pic.twitter.com/VMH1sVitSL – Optajean (@OptaJean) August 15, 2020

Until then, there has never been more than one French club during the last four of the Queen’s events. And this had only happened six times (OM 1993, PSG 1994, Monaco 1994, 2004 and 2017, OL 2010). So it’s a comeback of the biggest gate in the top 4 and with two teams instead of just one. A whole coup. Also note that this is only the second time since C3 1992/1993 that French teams have monopolized half of the places in a final four in a European Cup (C1, C2 and C3 together).

A 100% French final is possible

For the Olympics, it is therefore a return to this level of competition ten years later. By then, the team coached by Claude Puel had failed against Bayern Munich from Ivica Olic. Coincidence or coincidence, Bayern will also be Rhone opponents next Wednesday. It will take revenge in the air.

Two French clubs in the semi-finals of the Champions League, it is of course twice as likely to go to the end and offer the country its 2nd cup with big ears. With the possibility of having a 100% French final. Which, of course, would be the first in history. But we are not there yet. For there to be a Kakariko in Lisbon on August 23, two German teams must be released. Quite a challenge, but nothing is impossible for the French anymore.