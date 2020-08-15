UN rejects resolution to extend Iran’s arms embargo

On Friday, the UN Security Council rejected a US resolution aimed at extending the arms embargo on Iran, which expires next October. The United States condemned an “unforgivable” vote before announcing its intention to trigger an imminent return to the international sanctions regime against Iran.

On Friday, August 14, the UN Security Council rejected a US resolution to extend the embargo on arms sales to Iran, which expires in October. A rejection that provoked anger from the United States, which condemned an “unforgivable” vote.

Only two countries have approved Washington’s plan, announced by Indonesia, which chairs this body. Two others, Russia and China, voted against and the remaining eleven members of the Council abstained, including France, Britain and Germany, European allies in the United States.

The Dominican Republic was the only one – along with the United States – to vote for the text. If he had received nine favorable votes, Beijing and Moscow would certainly have vetoed it, but it was not necessary.

The UN has “failed to fulfill its fundamental mission”

“The United States will never abandon our friends in the region who expected more from the Security Council,” said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement. “We will continue to work to ensure that the theocratic terrorist regime is not free to buy and sell weapons that threaten the heart in Europe, the Middle East and beyond,” he lamented.

According to the Secretary of State, the United Nations, which brings together the great powers (the United States, China, Russia, Britain and France), has “today failed to fulfill its fundamental mission”, namely “to maintain international peace and security”.

Tea @A The Security Council today failed to hold Iran accountable. It enabled the world’s top state sponsor of terrorism to buy and sell lethal weapons and ignored demands from Middle Eastern countries. America will continue to work to correct this mistake. – Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 14, 2020

The Security Council rejected a reasonable resolution to extend a 13-year arms embargo on Iran, paving the way for the world’s leading terrorist-supporting state to buy and sell conventional weapons without restrictions from the United States. “The UN, for the first time in more than a decade,” he lamented, saying it had gone against the wishes of many Arab countries and Israel.

Tehran, for its part, welcomed the vote by the UN Security Council on Saturday. “In the 75-year history of the United Nations, America has never been so isolated,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Moussavi wrote on Twitter.

The United States wants to return to UN sanctions against Iran

The United States later announced that it would initiate an automatic return to all international sanctions against Iran “in the coming days”. A statement issued Friday by US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft in a statement.

In fact, Washington had warned that if its motion for a resolution failed, it could try to trigger the “snapback” provided by the 2015 agreement on the Iranian nuclear program. This mechanism enables an automatic return to the previously prevailing international sanctions regime against Iran.

Diplomats have stated that the United States could start this process as early as next week, but that it should be a tough fight, as the Trump administration withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA) signed in Vienna in July 2015.

A possible “snapback” would surely kill the PAGC, as Tehran has already begun to violate the terms of the agreement in response to Washington’s recall and the reintroduction of unilateral US sanctions.

“The imposition of possible sanctions or restrictions on Iran by the Security Council will give rise to a firm response from Iran and our options are not limited,” the Iranian ambassador has already warned. ‘UN, Majid Takht Ravanchi. “The United States and all entities that can support or accept this illegal behavior will have full responsibility,” he added in a statement.

Outcome of the vote in #UNSC if arms embargo on Iran shows – once again – US isolation. Council communication: NO to UNILATERALISM. The United States must learn from this debacle. Its attempt to “snapback” sanctions is illegal and was rejected by the internal community, which was obvious today. – Majid Takht Ravanchi (@TakhtRavanchi) August 14, 2020

Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed holding a virtual summit with the United States and the parties still involved in the 2015 agreement (France, Germany, Britain, China and Iran) in order to avoid a UN escalation on Iran. France is willing to attend this meeting, Elysee said.

