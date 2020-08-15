Van Persie urges Manchester United to be careful

The former Red Devils striker believes Sevilla’s historic Europa League past is a reason to be wary of the Mancunians.

After the Champions League, it is Europe’s turn to attack its tournament even if it is only a Final 4 as the competition is already in the semi-finals. The first concerns Manchester United at Sevilla FC. Two clubs that are used to European games, the Sevillians were even a bit at home after winning C1’s little sister trophy five times.

This experience, Robin van Persie calls the red devil to be careful with it. For the former club striker, it would be a very big mistake to take the Spanish club high. Like Lucas Ocampos, Julen Lopetegui’s education based his game on fighting.

“These are players who live for this type of game, they are fighters.”

“Sevilla are one of the favorites in the competition, but first they have to find a way around Manchester United”continued the Dutchman who said he was close to Andalusia when he left Feyenoord before finally signing for Arsenal.

If he demands respect and being awake, Van Persie is still happy with the game played by Manchester United for a few weeks, even months. Third place in the Premier League also rewarded this new philosophy advocated by Ole Gunnar Solskjær. “The last few months have definitely been positive, but they have to keep showing it because the pressure is on. I can not say that if they do not win the season will not be a success, because after the coronavirus outbreak, it was a bit positive. It is promising for the next season. “

Winner of the Europa League 2017, the Red Devils dream of a new coronation in this knockout format, just to finish in style.