Vladimir Ivic new head of Watford

Serbia’s Vladimir Ivic was named the new coach of the London team at Watford on Saturday.

The Watford Hornets have chosen to invest in Vladimir Ivic as coach from this summer. The Serbian technician will take over from Nigel Pearson, who was removed from his post last month despite staying in the Premier League.

At the age of 43, Ivic will have his very first experience in a major championship. Previously, he only practiced in Greece and Israel with PAOK Salonika and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Ivici will be the seventh Hornets coach since 2015. The management of the English club does not have a reputation for being patient with their techniques.

Ivic will not be the first Serbian coach to coach Watford. Before him, Slavisa Jokanovic also led this formation for one season (2015/16).