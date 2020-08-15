When Mbappé greets the Olympics and handles Europe’s greats

Kylian Mbappé reacted in a rather curious way to the qualifiers for the Olympics for the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Kylian Mbappé has criticized anyone who denies the quality of Ligue 1 and dismisses typical “Farmer’s League” criticism after Lyons’ dazzling victory over Manchester City in the latest Champions League quarter-final.

Lyon surprised the tenor in the Premier League on Saturday and wrote an excellent victory with 3-1 and which ensures Ligue 1 two representatives in the event’s last four. Maxwel Cornet gave Les Gones the lead in the first half. Eastlands revived thanks to Kevin De Bruyne, but the returning Moussa Dembélé then crucified them by signing a stay within ten minutes.

The whistle from this meeting barely sang, Mbappé quickly took to Twitter to congratulate the Ligue 1 rivals in his Parisian team, while addressing a tackle to those who do not care about the quality of the French championship. The PSG star took up the common mockery of “Farmer’s League” by putting away an emnji from a clown. He then jumped over a line to greet Lyon with several applause emojis so as not to forget the basics.

Lyon’s official Twitter account also responded with his own tweet, while celebrating the qualifier. “No farmers here,” wrote the Rhone residents with a flashing emoji.

Lyon will now prepare to challenge Bayern Munich, the German champions, who remain on an impressive performance against Barça. Lyon and Bayern meet in the semifinals on Wednesday, with the former already beating Juventus and now City in the round of 16. The winner of this match will face either Mbappe’s PSG or RB Leipzig in the Champions League final, scheduled for 23 August. Please note that this is the first time two clubs are present on the last square. And it’s also the first time the Top 4 has been exclusively reserved for Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga teams. Did you say Farmers’ League?