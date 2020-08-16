Belarus supports massive protests, Lukashenko says it got Putin’s help

After a week of protests following the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko, Belarusian opponents of power plan to demonstrate en masse on Sunday in several cities across the country. Faced with the challenge, the head of state asked for help from Russia, which said it was “safe”, but did not mention security support.

Opponents of power intend to strike a blow, Sunday 16 August, in several Belarusian cities. The channels on the Telegram application – the engine of protest – evoke Sunday as the most important day since the start of the movement.

Encouraged by the events of recent days, which have not spread like the first post-election protests, protesters are demanding large-scale demonstrations in Minsk, but also in all other cities in the country, at 2 p.m. (local hour).

Already on Saturday, thousands of people marched in the Belarusian capital. President Alexander Lukashenko called on Vladimir Putin’s Russia for help.

Demonstrations in combination with a strike movement

The movement is gaining momentum in Belarus, according to Gulliver Cragg, France’s 24 correspondent in the region. Several factories have joined a strike movement to which the national airline Belavia and the national television radio have also joined, whose technicians and cameramen say they no longer want to participate in the production of propaganda.

In the highest areas, the Belarusian ambassador to Slovakia is the first diplomat to be handed over to the protesters. Enough to encourage the protesters demanding the resignation of Alexander Lukashenko, whose re-election on August 10 is widely questioned.

Alexander Lukashenko is seeking reinforcements in the east

The Belarusian president does not face the challenge. On Saturday, the latter asked to meet his Russian counterpart and suggested that the protest in Belarus poses a threat to the entire region.

In a statement quoted by Russian news agencies, the Kremlin said the two heads of state expressed confidence that the “problems” would be resolved soon. However, the press release does not mention security support for Belarus.

On Saturday, the United States and Warsaw called on Minsk for dialogue with civil society.

The day before, the European Union had ordered sanctions against Belarusian officials linked to repression or electoral fraud.

With AFP