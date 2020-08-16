Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert Trump has died

The US president announced in a statement from the White House on Saturday the death of his younger brother, Robert Trump. Admitted to a hospital in New York, American media had reported that he was seriously ill. Very close to him, Donald Trump greeted a “wonderful” brother.

Robert Trump, the younger brother of US President Donald Trump, died on Saturday, August 15 in New York, the president said in a statement. “It is with a heavy heart that I announce that my wonderful brother, Robert, died peacefully last night,” Donald Trump said in a statement issued by the White House.

“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend,” the president continues. “His memory will always live in my heart. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

Absolute loyalty

Robert Trump had been admitted to a hospital in New York. US media had reported that he was seriously ill without details of the nature of his illness.

Donald Trump visited his brother in hospital for 45 minutes on Friday. He had only told the press that his brother was going through “a difficult time”.

Much less known than his brother Robert Trump, born in 1948, however, has long been an integral part of the family’s real estate empire and he was absolutely loyal to the president.

He had unsuccessfully tried to get the courts to ban the publication of a book by his niece, Mary Trump, which described Donald Trump as the product of a “toxic” family. Robert Trump considered this book a “sin” and had received a temporary block for publication, but a judge lifted the block in July.

Donald Trump had often called his brother “wonderful” and said they had “a great relationship from day one”.

Daughter and adviser to the president, Ivanka Trump, said on Twitter on Saturday: “Uncle Robert, we love you. You are always in our hearts and in our prayers.”

