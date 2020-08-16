For Macron, the resumption of Middle East peace talks remains a “priority”

Three days after the signing of an agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, Emmanuel Macrona told Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, on Sunday that the resumption of peace talks remains “a priority”.

Emmanuel Macron met on Sunday, August 16, with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, to whom he said the resumption of peace talks in the Middle East remained “a priority.” An interview held three days after the announcement of an agreement to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, praised by Paris but criticized in Ramallah.

“I told him about my determination to work for peace in the Middle East,” the head of state said in a statement on Twitter.

Emmanuel Macron appeals for “a fair solution”

“The resumption of negotiations to reach a just solution that respects international law remains a priority,” he added.

On Friday, Emmanuel Macron praised “the courageous decisions of the United Arab Emirates”, the day after the normalization agreement, and hoped “that it would contribute to the establishment of a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians”.

According to the official Palestinian agency Wafa, President Abbas Emmanuel Macron recalled that “the United Arab Emirates, like all other countries for that matter, cannot speak for the Palestinian people” and that his authority “would not accept the Palestinian cause used as an excuse to justify normalization. “

The Emirates had proposed in this regard that a normalization agreement with Israel would prevent the Israeli annexation project in the West Bank.

The French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, congratulated himself on the “decision taken in this context” by the Hebrew state to “close the annexation of Palestinian territories”, which according to “let him” allow the resumption of negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians with a view to establishing two states within the framework of international law and agreed parameters. “

The “Palestinian question” arose between the two leaders

According to Wafa, Emmanuel Macron invited Mahmoud Abbas to Paris for “consultations” on the “Palestinian question”. The Palestinian president gave “his consent” to this proposal “provided the date is set quickly”, according to the Palestinian Authority.

The United Arab Emirates and Israel agreed on Thursday to normalize their relations, in a landmark agreement mediated by the United States which, when signed, would make Abu Dhabi the third Arab country to follow this path. since the creation of the Hebrew state, after Egypt (1979) and Jordan (1994).

With AFP