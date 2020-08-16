France exceeds 3,000 new daily cases for the second day in a row

In France, health authorities registered 3,015 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, according to figures published by Public Health France. The milestone for 3,000 new cases was crossed on Saturday for the first time since the end of May.

The threat of an epidemic resumption continues to grow in France. France registered 3,015 new coronavirus infections within 24 hours and exceeded 3,000 drop marks for the second day in a row, the French Public Health Agency (SPF) announced on Sunday (August 16).

Signs of the increased circulation of the virus during this summer holiday period, France had registered its largest number of new infections on Saturday since the end of prison in May, with 3,360 identified cases.

Some increase in the number of hospital admissions

A total of 218,536 pollutants have been identified in France since the epidemic began and 30,410 people have died from Covid-19, according to figures provided on Sunday by the SPF. Since the report was released on Saturday, one person has died of the disease.

However, the number of people in hospital increased only slightly, to 4,860 against 4,857 on Saturday, or three more patients in 24 hours. In intensive care, the number of patients with a severe form of Covid-19 infection remains stable, with 376 beds occupied.

SPF also indicates that 17 new clusters were identified in 24 hours.

Protective measures a few days before the start of the school year

With the increase in the number of new infections, more and more cities in France are demanding the wearing of masks to try to stop the spread of the virus.

The decision to expand the areas where wearing a mask is mandatory thus came into force on Saturday morning in Paris and Marseille.

Minister of Labor Élisabeth Borne also told the Journal du dimanche that she would propose on Tuesday to the social partners to make it mandatory to wear a mask in companies, in meeting rooms without natural ventilation and in traffic areas by example.

With Reuters