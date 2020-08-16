France opposed the liberation of the Taliban convicted of killing French citizens

While the Afghan authorities have begun releasing some of the last 400 Taliban prisoners, France has in a statement asked not to release “terrorists” convicted of the murders of French citizens in Afghanistan.

France asked the Afghan authorities on Saturday (August 15) not to release certain individuals they consider terrorists in connection with the forthcoming release of 400 Taliban prisoners.

“France is particularly concerned about the presence, among those likely to be released, of several terrorists convicted of the murders of French citizens in Afghanistan,” he said. informed Quai d’Orsay in a press release.

“It is strongly opposed to the release of persons convicted of committing crimes against French citizens,” the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs continues.

However, France says it is ready to support the peace process in the country.

With AFP