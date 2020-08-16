In India, a human chain to protect a Hindu temple after rumors on Facebook

Rebellion broke out in Bangalore, India on August 11 after inflammatory Facebook posts addressed to the Prophet Muhammad, posted by nephew of a Hindu MP. A crowd gathered around the politician’s house, set fire to two police stations and set up several vehicles. In order to attack a Hindu temple in the neighborhood, young people formed a human chain to protect it.The night of August 11 was particularly turbulent in Bangalore when a crowd consisting mainly of individuals of Muslim faith rushed to DJ Halli police station. Protesters demanded an investigation into a Facebook post by Akhanda Sriniva Murthys nephew, a member of the Indian National Congress. The night of August 11 was particularly turbulent in Bangalore when a crowd consisting mainly of individuals of Muslim faith rushed to DJ Halli police station. Protesters demanded an investigation into a Facebook post by Akhanda Sriniva Murthys nephew, a member of the Indian National Congress. The post, then deleted, contained abusive language against the Prophet Muhammad and was published accordingly Internet users who have been able to consult it, with a clear intention to employ hatred. The lack of reaction from the police in Bangalore thus made the crowd. Photos and videos on social networks show this large audience rushing to the police station. A video posted on Twitter on August 11 shows the crowds gathering around DJ Halli’s police station.

“People were like, ‘Why aren’t the police so quick to pick up the author of a post for hate religion?’ “ Noor Zahira, a journalism student in Bangalore, went to the police station when the riots began: Protesters were furious because a similar situation had occurred several weeks earlier, not around an audience that hated religion, but rather against an MP [en juin 2020, un homme a été arrêté après avoir posté des propos diffamatoires contre le chef de la province du Telangana, Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao, NDLR]. When the mail went viral, the police arrived at the post’s writer’s home. In Bangalore, people said, “If you’re so quick to challenge the author of a malicious post against a politician, why are you not quick to challenge a post that hates religion?” MK Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, whose nephew, identified as Naveen Kumar, is behind the publication that threw oil on the fire, claimed that he was not in contact with him. For his part, the author of the post claimed that his account had been hacked and that he was not the source of this publication. He has since been arrested by police.

Fearing that the crowd would attack Hindu services in this predominantly Muslim neighborhood, a group of young volunteers gathered around the main Hindu temple.

This video documents the presence around the Hanuman Temple in Bangalore of young volunteers who gathered to protect it from the angry crowd. Video published on August 11 on Twitter by our Observer.