Javi Martinez (Bayern Munich) tracked by Fiorentina?

Fiorentina would have the versatile Spanish player Bayern Munich in their sights.

Tenth in the latest Italian championship, Fiorentina wants to return to Europe. And for this, the club is trying to strengthen its staff with experienced players. Following the recruitment of Franck Ribéry last season, another Bayern Munich player could join Tuscany: Javi Martinez.

As a 31-year-old, the 2010 world champion together with Spain has a delicate season in Bayern Munich: he has only played 16 matches in the Bundesliga, of which only 6 as a start.

And since Javi Martinez is often injured and his contract expires in 2021, Bayern Munich are said to be ready to sell him already this summer rather than see him go free next year.

Gold, according to Sky Sport, Viola would have smelled good and would have come in contact with the player who can play as well in defense as in midfield. However, negotiations between the two clubs have not yet begun. To be continued !