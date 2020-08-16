Jerome Boateng: “Against Lyonnais, it will be very difficult”

At a press conference, Jerome Boateng spoke about Olympique Lyonnais, future opponents against Bayern.

On Wednesday 19 August, at 21:00, Bayern Munich will face Olympique Lyonnais in the semi-finals of the Champions League. For Jerome Boateng, the presence of Lyon rather than Manchester City is not necessarily an advantage: “I was not happy to eliminate Manchester City. We were surprised but Lyon had not eliminated Juventus by chance in the previous round. The match between Lyon and City was strange. Citizens had possession but Lyon could take advantage of their opportunities. The Lyonnais have been very disciplined and against them it will be very difficult. In the end, I do not care who we play against. I just want to go to the finals. “

Jerome Boateng, was then asked about the presence of two French clubs and two German clubs in the last four, while the Ligue 1 and Bundesliga are qualified by their offenders as the “Farmer League” which quite annoys Kylian Mbappé: “It’s a photo at time T, you can not always explain it. You can not say that a championship is suddenly weaker than an aitre. But I think that is a good indication of the work that is being done in Germany. Not only in Bavaria but also in Leipzig, Dortmund or Leverkusen for example. It makes me happy and I’m also happy for Ligue 1. It shows that it’s not just PSG in this championship. But we must not forget that English and Spanish clubs have always been in the semi-finals or the final in recent years. That’s why I will not talk about a new era. “