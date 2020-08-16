Leipzig-PSG: Keylor Navas against a package

The goalkeeper did not take the direction of the training center with his teammates this Sunday. We are on our way to a package for Leipzig.

Keylor Navas should not be restored in time to play the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday against Leipzig (9am).

The Costa Rican goalkeeper did not make his way to the gym with his partners this Sunday for the session scheduled for the end of the day.

Struck with his right hamstrings at a gig against Atalanta Bergamo, he is on his way to a forfeiture.

Gueye is also missing

Idrissa Gueye does not train with the team either. The midfielder has not left the hotel with the rest of the group, but at the moment it does not affect his participation in the meeting.

Benjamin Quarez, our special correspondent in Lisbon