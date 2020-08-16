Ligue 1 – Montpellier-Lyon postponed after Olympic qualifiers

The first day of the Olympic Championship, scheduled for August 23 in Montpellier, is postponed after the qualifiers for the Gones in the Champions League.

It’s well worth the wait. After a much smaller break in Ligue 1, Lyon, like PSG, will not be resumed from the weekend of 22 and 23 August, when the first day of the championship is planned.

In fact, the Montpellier-Lyon match, originally scheduled for August 23 at 15:00. has been postponed until 16 September (7 am) due to the qualification of the Gones for the last four in the Champions League.

After their resounding success against Manchester City (3-1), Rudi Garcia’s men have really offered the right to challenge Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the semi-finals in Lisbon.

And in case of new success, the final (against the winner of PSG-Leipzig) is exactly scheduled for 23 August.