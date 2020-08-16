Lukashenko urges his supporters to defend the country’s independence

Under pressure as anti-power protests converge in Minsk, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke with his supporters on Sunday. The latter called on them to defend Belarus’ independence.

“Dear friends, I did not call you here so that you defend me but because for the first time in a century you can defend your country’s independence,” he launched during the ovation, from Independence Square where at least a thousand people gather, according to an AFP journalist in place.

“We will go into a spin”

The 65-year-old Belarusian president has reacted to the opposition’s desire to hold a new presidential election after the August 9 election, which gave him the winner but raised allegations of massive fraud.

“If we do, we will spin and we will never come back,” he predicted, in front of the crowd waving the red and green flags inherited from the Soviet era.

“The election has taken place, a forged score can not be more than 80%,” he said, referring to the official results that gave him more than 80% of the vote.

This point, thousands of protesters dispute it for a week. Opponents of Belarussian rule are marching again on Sunday in several cities in the country, including the capital Minsk, where tens of thousands have gathered.

With AFP