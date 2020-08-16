Olympics – Juninho: “Since January, the players have created something”

Lyon’s sporting director makes sure that his team’s formidable journey in the Champions League does not come out of nowhere.

Of course, Juninho congratulated in large part on the success of Lyon against Manchester City in the Champions League on Saturday night (3-1), a real achievement that qualifies Rudi Garcia’s men in the last four of C1.

“What a feeling, but with a lot of merit. Since January, the players have started to create something. You feel an incredible energy. To achieve this kind of beautiful thing, you need a family, an energy, a team, everyone plays for each other. With great humility “, rejoiced the Brazilian.

“If your partner misses, you help him. Of course you have to succeed because you knew you were going to play against an opponent who was stronger than us. So you had to adapt.”

A success that is also very much due to the Rhone preparation, as the resumption after several months without competition. “All the players and all the staff have deserved it. They have put in a lot of work since we came back from the containment.”, continues June.

“The training sessions have been very strong. I think they have grown a lot in terms of the work and energy to be given. They train as if it were a match. Today we can see that it happens. Something happens. And that is the Olympics.”