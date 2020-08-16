Premier League – De Bruyne is named the best player of the season

The Manchester City midfielder, author of 20 assists especially this season, has been named the best player in the Premier League.

Little consolation for Kevin de Bruyne the day after Manchester City’s elimination in the Champions League. The Belgian midfielder has been named the Premier League’s best player of the season.

Another choice from journalists, who elected Jordan Henderson a few weeks ago, to Pep Guardiola. The Citizens coach had actually complained that the reward goes systematically to Liverpool players, even when his team was crowned champions.

We present your 2019/20 @EASPORTSFIFA Players of the season … ✨ 𝙆𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣 𝘿𝙚 𝘽𝙧𝙪𝙮𝙣𝙚 ✨#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/I2EJPUPLz8 – Premier League (@premierleague) 16 August 2020

From the top of his 20 assists (historical record equal to Thierry Henry), De Bruyne succeeds Virgil van Dijk, selected last season after a season ended in second place with 97 points for the Reds.

Fans rewarded his performance by naming him the championship’s best player in a general vote, beating Liverpool challengers Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, as well as Southampton striker Danny Ings, Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and the Leicester shooter. Jamie Vardy.

The 29-year-old started the season strong, with eight assists and two goals in the seven opening matches, where he contained at least one goal in each, apart from a surprising 3-2 loss to Norwich – a game in which he appeared just 33 minutes after being substitute.

Although he had his best moments at the start of the season and during the holidays, when he scored three goals and created three more in four games, he was the key player in Pep’s squad. Guardiola throughout the season.