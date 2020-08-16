PSG – Leipzig: Gueye uncertain for the semi-final

In addition to Navas and Verratti, PSG would have to compose without Idrissa Gueye, on Tuesday during their half of C1 against Leipzig.

The injuries still do not save the French champion. The Parisian team, already deprived of Marco Verratti, was told this Sunday that it will have to do without Keylor Navas due to its opposition to Leipzig, on Tuesday in the semi-finals of C1. And to these two packages can be added a third. Idrissa Gueye is very uncertain about this meeting.

The Senegalese midfielder felt muscle discomfort during the last training session. He still suffered from it today and that is why he remained in care. The club said in a statement that was why “Very uncertain” for this tussle.

In the case of Navas, which beat Atalanta during the quarter, “He continues his care and rehabilitation after his right thigh injury. His gradual return to the field is expected on Thursday. “

Finally, note that Verratti resumed some training with the group this Sunday, while Thiago Silva was able to perform the entire session. Finally, full-back Layvin Kurzawa has been training normally since Saturday.