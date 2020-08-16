RUMOR – Lionel Messi would have asked to leave

Argentine star Lionel Messi is said to be determined to leave FC Barcelona this summer.

Barca fans have serious reasons to worry about Lionel Messi. The latter decided to leave the club and this time it would not be a threat in the air or a simple whim. This choice has been carefully considered and he has already informed his entourage and his leaders that he will change direction. The information comes from the Brazilian journalist Marcelo Bechler. It is the same as the first to announce the transfer of Neymar to PSG.

This position for the six-time Ballon d’Or is justified by the disruption currently prevailing within the Catalan club. The conflicts with the board and also the repetitive failures on the ground were improved by his patience. The straw that broke the camel’s back was the monumental road to Bayern in the Champions League (2-5).

Directional Inter for Messi?

Messi has spent his entire career at FC Barcelona as a reminder. He embodies this club, especially as he has been the lead architect of most of the titles acquired by Blaugrana since his professional debut in 2004. Until then, he has always been loyal to them, but that’s why he’s under the colors of another club. his career.

This club could be Inter Milan. Rumors of an engagement of Pulga with Nerazzurri have already been going on for several weeks. Lombard officials denied it, but rumors continue to circulate. A certain Massimo Moratti even strongly believes in a commitment of the international albica rock with the transalpine formation.