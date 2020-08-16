RUMOR – Ronald Koeman favorite among coach Barça

FC Barcelona are looking for a successor to Quique Setién and former Blaugrana Koeman would be the No. 1 choice.

Since FC Barcelona’s 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final, it is only a few days before the Catalan club announces the departure of Quique Setién.

Pending the official announcement, Barça are already looking for a replacement. And according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, transfer window specialist, the favorite to succeed Quique Setién is Ronald Koeman.

The Netherlands’ current coach, Ronald Koeman, is doing an excellent job as he allowed the Dutch to regain color. When he took office in February 2018, the Netherlands had just missed the final of Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup.

With Koeman, the Netherlands qualified for the final of Euro 2020 and also reached the final of the Premier League of Nations 2019 and lost to Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Koeman’s good performances with the Netherlands as well as his status as a former Barça player (he played there from 1989 to 1995 and scored the winning goal in the 1992 C1 final) make him the number one favorite ahead of Xavi and Mauricio Pochettino.