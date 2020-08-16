several districts in Marrakech are closing after an increase in Covid-19 cases

In the face of an increase in Covid-19 infections in Marrakech, Moroccan authorities announced on Sunday that several neighborhoods in the cities had been closed to combat the spread of the virus. The controls at the entrance to the tourist town and between the districts concerned have been strengthened.

Moroccan authorities announced on Sunday (August 16th) that they had closed several neighborhoods in Marrakech due to an increase in infections with the new coronavirus.

“Control measures” in this flagship tourist destination have been intensified and some neighborhoods have been “completely or partially closed” to prevent the spread of the virus, authorities said in a statement.

Information campaigns and police checks

Campaigns have been launched on the streets of Marrakech to “raise awareness of the danger of slackening in accordance with preventive measures”, such as wearing a mask and physical distance, according to the same source, which announced a strengthening of controls at the entrance to the city and between neighborhoods .

Similar measures were recently taken in Casablanca, Tangier and Fez, which are among the most affected cities in the Kingdom.

A country with a population of 35 million, Morocco has registered 41,017 cases of pollution since the beginning of March, including 632 deaths.

For several days, more than a thousand daily cases

The country has had an increased infection for a few days with more than 1,000 cases registered daily and even a record 1,776 cases registered on Saturday.

Ahead of this resurgence of the epidemic, the World Health Organization warned on Thursday against this “upward trend”.

Morocco began its termination in June after a very strict three-month imprisonment.

The borders remain closed “for the time being” and throw the vital tourism sector into a unique crisis.

With AFP