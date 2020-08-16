Washington ready to snapback to demand the return of UN sanctions against Iran

US President Donald Trump, who wanted to extend the arms embargo against Iran, said on Saturday that he wanted to use a “snapback”, a controversial mechanism to achieve his goals. On Friday, the UN Security Council rejected a US resolution aimed at extending the embargo on arms sales in Iran.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (August 15) that he was ready to use a controversial way of revenge to unilaterally reintroduce UN sanctions against Tehran, after the Security Council rejected a US resolution aimed at expanding the arms embargo in Iran.

After the guy hit Washington, the White House tenant promised an answer in the form of a “snapback,” a mechanism that is a kind of veto in the opposite direction.

“We knew the outcome of the vote, but we will do a ‘snapback’. You will see next week,” Donald Trump said.

Critics of the US move suspect the Trump administration of wanting to achieve this controversial reintroduction of UN sanctions ahead of the US presidential election in November, with the risk of throwing the Council into one of the worst diplomatic crises in its history.

A possible absence of Donald Trump at the next summit

Iran demanded victory after this rejection, which already has implications for the Iranian nuclear deal: Donald Trump will “probably not” attend the next summit between the five permanent members of the Security Council with Iran proposed by his Russian counterpart. Vladimir Poutine.

“I think we will wait until after the election,” Donald Trump said when asked about his possible participation in this summit.

Only two of the 15 members of the Council voted in favor of the resolution on Friday, highlighting the differences between Washington and its European allies since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the international nuclear deal in Iran in May 2018.

Several countries, however, in advance favorable to an extension of the embargo, as well as Europeans, have in fact refused to play the American game.

A vote in favor of Washington

Tehran praised Washington for its failure to get more than one support vote, from the Dominican Republic. Washington’s European allies have all given up.

For Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the United States failed to conclude what he called the 2015 “half-life” agreement with the major powers that allowed Iran to flee sanctions in exchange for a reduction in its nuclear program.

“The United States has failed in this conspiracy, humiliated,” Hassan Rouhani told a news conference on television. “In my opinion, this day will disappear in our country’s history and in the fight against global arrogance.”

“During the 75-year history of the United Nations, America has never been so isolated,” added Abbas Moussavi, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Repercussions for Iran’s nuclear deal

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned him as a “serious mistake”. “I regret that the whole world has not joined the fight against the largest state sponsor of terrorism to ensure that it cannot have weapons systems that pose a risk, a risk to the heart of the world.” Europe, “he said.

Tea @A The Security Council today failed to hold Iran accountable. It enabled the world’s top state sponsor of terrorism to buy and sell lethal weapons and ignored demands from Middle Eastern countries. America will continue to work to correct this mistake. – Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 14, 2020

For his part, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu considered the decision not to renew the embargo “scandalous”. “Instead of opposing arms sales, the Security Council encourages them,” he said.

This decision should pave the way for a long-term recovery with implications for the international agreement reached in 2015 to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The hypothesis of a US “snapback” assumes that a contested argument must be confirmed in advance, according to which the US is still a “participant” in the nuclear deal, and that they can therefore force back sanctions if they find violations of Iranian commitments.

With AFP