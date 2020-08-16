When Lewandowski pissed off Marcelo in the Polish league

The semi-final of the Champions League OL-Bayern will mark the reunion between Marcelo and Lewandowski.

Eleven later, Marcelo will cross paths with Robert Lewandowski on the occasion of the Champions League semi-final between Lyon and Bayern Munich. The Brazilian defender from Olympique Lyonnais really played for two seasons at Wisla Krakow (from 2008 to 2010) and he had crossed the road for a big jump for Polish football, Robert Lewandowski, who set goals for Lech Poznan.

When he arrived in Poland in August 2008, Marcelo did not attend the meeting between the two clubs played on 14 September 2008, as he had made his debut for Wisla just ten days later.

On the other hand, during the 2008-2009 season, Marcelo had crossed swords with Lewandowski during the quarterfinals of the Polish Cup. And things had gone badly for Marcelo: an elimination with two defeats (1-0 in the first stage in Krakow, 2-1 in the return to Poznan), and an unsustainable Lewandowski who had scored one goal each time. In addition, Marcelo missed the league match against Poznan in the return leg due to a suspension.

Marcelo had won the 2009 Polish Championship with Wisla Krakow and Lewandowski after winning the Polish Cup in 2009 with Lech Poznan, and the two players met on July 25, 2009 for the Polish Super Cup.

And again, these would mean that you have to spend for these tasks. The referee had no doubts and he gave a penalty in favor of Lewandowski.

Kto av pomyślał, że 11 lat później będą mogli się spotkać w półfinale Lidze Mistrzów pic.twitter.com/4JZYmWti8o

And during the 2009-2010 season in the Polish championship, it was again Lewandowski who had the upper hand over Marcelo: a 1-0 victory in Poznan on October 18, 2009 (with a goal on the hour mark for Poland) and a 0-0 in Krakow on the 24th April 2010

By the end of the season, Lech Poznan had won the championship ahead of Wisla Krakow for three small points and Lewandowski was crowned top scorer with 18 goals. Marcelo was comforted by being named the best player of the month in December and by scoring the fastest goal of the season (after 58 seconds against Lubin, August 7, 2009).

Both players left Poland in the summer of 2010: Marcelo joined PSV Eindhoven while Lewandowski signed for Borussia Dortmund. They finally meet on Wednesday 19 August and we hope to finally see Marcelo beat Lewandowski, to offer Lyon, his first Champions League final.