after the violence in Daoukro, those who opposed cleaning the streets together

The anvil lasted for about two hours in the late morning. The atmosphere was good-natured. It was young people and women from Baoulé and Malinké, and we swept the streets together. Everyone came with their tools. On the track there were still rocks, stones, tires, wood. We picked up everything that was dangerous, everything that worked as a weapon of destruction. It was necessary to do this together to set an example and send a message of peace to the communities. Everything we have destroyed together we must clean up together. When you look at the streets today, it is as if there was nothing. They are clean.

We hope not to relive the scenes of violence in recent days. And politicians must stop instrumentalizing young people and conveying hate messages.

Kass, who lives in the “Golden Gravel” area in the center of Daoukro, participated in the cleaning session. He tells :

The spontaneous initiative responded to the call for calm that was launched on Friday 15 August by the community authorities. “We had to act quickly. We set up a dialogue with local officials from all parties. Two teams went to talk to the communities concerned,” he explained.at RFI’s microphone, Traoré Adam-Kolia, President of the Iffou Regional Council. Alexandre Apalo, the commander – in – chief of the gendarmerie, also met on Saturday and Sunday with local elected officials and religious leaders to invite them to raise awareness of their communities.

A significant military device has been used to prevent further clashes in the neighborhood. Two buffer zones have also been established.

The situation is becoming increasingly tense in Côte d’Ivoire as the presidential election on 31 October approaches. Following the death of his dolphin, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Prime Minister Alassane Ouattara, 78, has decided to run for a third term.

The Ivorian Constitution limits the number of presidential terms to two. But Alassane Ouattara believes that the adoption of a new constitution in 2016 will allow him to stand as a candidate. What its opponents dispute.

Article written by Hermann Boko