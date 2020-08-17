anti-worm protesters pound the sidewalk in Madrid

With shouts of “Freedom!” Hundreds of people gathered in Madrid on Sunday to protest against the mandatory wearing of masks and other restrictions imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The crowd, mobilized by social networks, gathered under the giant Spanish flag that decorates Colon Square, in the center of the capital. The demonstrators carried signs proclaiming, among other things, “The virus does not exist”, “The worm kills” or “We are not afraid”.

The protest comes two days after the government announced new restrictions, including closing nightclubs and banning smoking where it is impossible to stand within two meters of each other.

“These are all lies”

Pilar Martin, a 58-year-old housewife from Zaragoza (northeast), said she came to protest in Madrid because she believed governments around the world were exaggerating the number of people infected to restrict public freedoms.

“They are forcing us to wear masks, they want to restrict us. These are all lies,” she told AFP.

Many protesters do not wear masks, which is mandatory in all public spaces in the country.

Wearing a mask was first introduced in early May on public transport and then expanded in a country where the death toll is approaching 29,000.

With AFP