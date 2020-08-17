Arsène Wenger The future coach of the Netherlands?

According to Fox Sport Holland, Arsène Wenger has offered his services to take over from Ronald Koeman as head of the Netherlands.

Wenger without club for 2 years

This Monday, FC Barcelona formalized the departure of Quique Setién. An end to the collaboration that is not a surprise after the debacle against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. With Barca’s coaching post vacant, the club has announced that the next person to sit on the Catalan bench will be “announced the next few days.”

In the press, there is no longer any doubt, it is Ronald Koeman who will take the reins on the team. A homecoming for the Dutch coach who wore Barça’s jersey between 1989 and 1995. With a “Barça” clause in his contract with KNVB, Koeman can activate it whenever he wants, even if the federation wants him to continue to Euro 2021.

Faced with the uncertainty surrounding Koeman’s situation, Arsène Wenger saw it as an opportunity according to Fox Sports. Without a club since his departure from Arsenal in 2018, Alsatian would have contacted KNVB to offer his services and have a first experience as a coach.