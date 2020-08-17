Belarussian opponent Svetlana Tikhanovskaya says she is “ready” to become “national leader”

Opposition candidate for the Belarusian presidential election, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, currently exiled in Lithuania, said on Monday she was ready to lead the country in the wake of a wave of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko.

“I am ready to take my responsibility and act as a national leader,” the opponent, who has taken refuge in Lithuania, said in a video. She recalled that she had not “wanted to be a politician”, but that “fate has ordered it[elle se trouverait] at the forefront of arbitrariness and injustice “.

“You who believed in me, who gave me strength, today I admire every minute your courage, your self-organization and how strong and brilliant you are”, she added and said that she wants to “get out of this endless circle where we were for 26 years ago “, when Alexander Lukashenko came to power.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya had already claimed victory

The 37-year-old opponent released this video the day after one of the largest opposition rallies in Belarus’ history. Tens of thousands of people then gathered in Minsk to demand the resignation of the head of state after the questionable presidential election.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who replaced her imprisoned husband as a candidate, condemns massive fraud during the August 9 meeting. She officially won 10% of the vote against 80% for the outgoing head of state. The opposition figure then claimed victory in the presidential election on August 9 and asked President Alexander Lukashenko to resign, but had not clearly stated that she was ready to assume the highest state office.

She fled to Lithuania early last week, with her allies condemning the strains she faced and demanding peaceful protests across the country, which have followed each other every day since the election.

London “does not accept the results”

At the same time, Britain has also said it “does not accept the results” of the presidential election in Belarus and expects to “sanction those responsible” for dismantling the protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, Monday said. August 17 Chief of British Diplomacy Dominic Raab.

This statement comes after the EU’s Friday, August 14, which, in response to the worsening crisis, agreed to sanctions against Belarusian officials linked to repression or electoral fraud.

With AFP