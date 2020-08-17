FC Barcelona – Koeman would have accepted the coaching job

Several media outlets announce that an agreement has been reached between the two parties.

ESPN and Fabrizio Romano from Sky Italia have just announced that Ronald Koeman has accepted FC Barcelona’s offer to become their coach instead of Quique Setién.

Ronald Koeman was first contacted last January to succeed Ernesto Valverde, but he preferred to decline.

The current coach of the Netherlands, Ronald Koeman, has a special clause in his contract with the Dutch federation to become Barça coach.

The appointment of Ronald Koeman should be formalized this week.