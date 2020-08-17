Inter will challenge Sevilla FC in the final after a victory against Shakhtar

Inter Milan added five goals to zero against Shakhtar Donetsk on Monday in the semi-finals of the Europa League. The Italians face Sevilla FC in the final in Cologne.

Inter Milan, thanks to their attacking duo Lautaro-Lukaku on fire, had fun against Shakhtar Donetsk, Monday, August 17, in the semifinals of the Europa League (5-0). The Italian club thus won its first European final in ten years, where it will challenge the specialists at C3 in Sevilla FC.

Paradoxically, the ball was removed for a good part of the match by playful but harmless Ukrainians, the Milanese were formidably effective in front of goal, with the key doubling for Lautaro Martinez (19th and 74th) and Lukaku (78th and 84th) and a header on the corner of D’Ambrosio (64th), in the stadium without public in Düsseldorf.

Sevilla FC, with its five European leagues collected in so many finals since 2006, will be able to count in the final, Friday in Cologne, on the power of habit. But Inter will undoubtedly be able to rely on the impeccable state of mind and the newfound confidence shown in Germany to finally hope to be dusted off their trophy cabinets, where the 2010 Champions League does not hide the last white years (since an Italian cup in 2011).

Lautaro-Lukaku attacks the duo

In the absence of the Champions League, which seems to be more cut out for its ambitions and manpower, Antonio Conte will be happy to settle for a Europa League to open his European record as a coach, having collected national titles and cups with Juventus since Chelsea .

On Friday, his number 1 will remain more than ever his attacking duo Lautaro-Lukaku, who is still bleeding in continental games. Belgium, with their two new goals at the end of the match, now have 33 goals in all competitions and have weighed, as always, on the Ukrainian full-back.

His Argentine accomplice did it on his first occasion, the very first in a game that started on a gentle slope – to give the Italians the advantage. With an angry head in the reception of a cross from Barella, who listened to a crushed raise from the Ukrainian goalkeeper Pyatov before escaping from the right side.

After the headline, it is from the right that the fiery Argentine signed Inter’s third goal at the entrance of the last quarter, after Ambrosio had protected Inter shortly after hours of play.

Shakhtar monopolizes the ball

Impressive results but undoubtedly a bit difficult for Shakhtar who with their Brazilian armada monopolized the ball during the first period. But without really succeeding in approaching the cage to the goalkeeper for Inter Handanovic, hardly worried than with a strike from the young Brazilian Marcos Antonio who passed just above the bar (43rd).

It will also be necessary to wait for the hour to see them finally seek the gloves of the Slovenian goalkeeper, on a header from Junior Moraes (62nd). An opportunity that will ultimately be the last for Ukrainians since completely swept away in the last half hour.

What can please the Chinese owner of Inter, who has returned to Europe after several months in Asia due to the crown virus crisis, to participate in this semifinal.

With AFP