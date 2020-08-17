Leipzig-PSG: “Dani Olmo is better than João Félix and costs 90 million less” according to his former coach

For Nenad Bjelica, former Dinamo Zagreb coach, Dani Olmo should play in La Liga and is better than João Félix.

Dani Olmo’s career is not a long silent river. As a 22-year-old, natives of Terrassa, Catalonia, have never played in La Liga but have a selection and a goal with La Roja!

It must be said that the player, trained at La Masia, left Spain in 2014, at the age of 16, to join, to everyone’s surprise, Dinamo Zagreb. He won the Croatian championship five times (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020) before being recruited in January 2020 by RB Leipzig for 19 million euros.

And within a few months, Olmo has made himself indispensable in the German club and he distinguished himself in the quarterfinals of the Champions League by opening the points against Atlético de Madrid.

And for his former coach at Dinamo Zagreb from 2018 to 2020, Nenad Bjelica, it is incomprehensible that Dani Olmo does not play in La Liga: Dani Olmo is a top football player. It is strange that no Spanish club is trying to recruit him, especially when you know his qualities and his price between 20 and 25 million euros. “, he explained Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti.

“I do not know why Atlético did not recruit him. Looking at the situation, even before João Félix joined Colchoneros, Dani Olmo was a much better beginner. I’m not saying that João Félix is ​​a bad player, not at all, but he has some defensive weaknesses. Olmo is more complete and can play both in the middle and on the wings ” added the former Croatia international to the nine caps and who played in Spain at Albacete, Betis Sevilla and Las Palmas.

“The fact that the Spanish clubs do not recognize Dani Olmo’s talent is a great mystery and a disappointment. I can not believe that a Spanish club can not afford to pay 30 million euros to buy it. Especially when we know that Atlético paid 126 million euros for João Félix. Dani Olmo is better than João Félix and costs 90 million less! That’s absurd “, concluded, Bjelica.