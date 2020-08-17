Marquinhos: “Leipzig is a young and fearless team”

Before the Champions League semi-final between Leipzig and PSG, Marquinhos talked about the level of play for the German team.

PSG meet Leipzig in the semi-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

And for Marquinhos, PSG should not rest on their laurels because they consider the German club a formidable opponent: “Leipzig is a young team and it is terrible, it has been shown in this Champions League. She played very well. In her last match, against Atlético de Madrid, she completely dominated the game and created many scoring chances by playing with intensity, monopolizing the ball and taking risks in attack. We are well aware that we must give the best of ourselves. Today, it is no longer really meaningful to rely on the team’s aura. “

Marquinhos then returned to his goal against Atalanta, in the quarterfinals: “I was overwhelmed by sensations and emotions. As soon as I scored, I turned around and looked at my teammates on the bench and in the stands. I have this picture engraved in my memory, where I see them jumping and celebrating the goal, I did not know what to do, I just ran, I jumped and we fell into my arms. It was really good. And for me, on a personal level, it was one of the strongest emotions I have experienced here, with PSG. “