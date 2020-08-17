Neymar relies on Brazilian PSG supporters

In a video posted on Instagram, Neymar paid tribute to Brazilian PSG supporters and asked for their support against Leipzig.

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi said it, Neymar returned transformed to end the European season of PSG. Technical leader, the Brazilian wants to prove that he has the shoulders to lead the Parisian club in his quest for a Champions League.

Before playing the semi-final against RB Leipzig, Neymar praised the Brazilian supporters of PSG for their support against Atalanta Bergamo on Instagram.

The former Barcelona player published two videos of supporters in full radiance of joy at the liberating goal of Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting. Sequences that set “Goose bumps” to Neymar, who could not help it “see her more than thirty times”.

In the face of this enthusiasm, Neymar demands to repeat this support on Tuesday night. “This is what makes us run even harder. Tomorrow there is a new final to play, we count on your support.”