“Non-Islamic” trees eradicated by extremists in Pakistan? Not so fast!

Modi Ji on Earth Day started the project “Plant Trees” because it has many benefits. Now the Prime Minister of Pakistan is copying Imran Khan Modi and started “Tree Plantation Drive”. Look at these idiots in Pakistan who are ripping out all the trees. They said that “planting trees is against Islam”. pic.twitter.com/N4kSOKoeKK Renee Lynn (@Voice_For_India) August 9, 2020

The video, which is just over a minute long, shows hundreds of people pulling trees. One of the viral posts that presents it claims that “planting trees is against Islam”. Its author, an Internet user based in India, claims that the scene takes place in Pakistan, a country populated mainly by Muslims. His post has been retweeted over 10,000 times and has been viewed over 2 million times.

The caption of this tweet in English reads: “The Prime Minister of Pakistan is copying Modi’s initiative [Premier ministre indien, NDLR] and began planting trees. Look at these idiots in Pakistan who are exterminating all trees. They say that “Planting trees is against Islam.” Shortly after this video was broadcast by Indian Internet users, the same information was transmitted by Persian-speaking Internet users in Iran and also French-speaking Internet users, and merely spat on these extinctions for an alleged religious reason.

Why this is wrong

On August 9, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan officially launched a huge campaign with tree planting across the country, with the goal of planting 3.5 million shrubs in one day. Local authorities were thus commissioned to identify planting areas in each region of Pakistan. In Khyber, a district in northern Pakistan, the authorities have chosen an almost desert area to plant these trees.

Screenshot showing the area chosen for tree planting, disputed by two tribes in the Khyber district.

On the same day, “Tiger Forces”, a group of local volunteers, planted thousands of trees in this area. But a few hours later, in the afternoon, hundreds of people came to exterminate them. “What happened has nothing to do with Islam or any ideology”

Umar Farooq is one of our observers living in the Khyber district of Pakistan. He was not a direct witness to the incident, but knows the area well.

What happened has nothing to do with Islam or any ideology. The area chosen by the Khyber authorities is a desert area claimed by two tribes. These claim that we are transferred with “Sipah” on one side and “Ghabi Khali” on the other. Although part of the “Sipah” trunk agreed that this space should be used for planting trees, another part of the trunk did not agree. They are the ones who attacked the area and uprooted the trees, but the same day in the afternoon, the elders of the “Sipah” tribe came to the site to replant the trees. They apologized to their tribe for the behavior of the younger ones, even though the damage had been done.

آج قبائیلی ضلع خیبر میں پودے لگانے کی مہم میں وہاں کے رہائشیوں نے پودے اکھاڑنے کے بعد نہ صرف معافی مانگی, پودے دوبارہ لگائے بلکہ وہاں کے مشران نے یہ بھی عہد کیا کہ وہ 10 thousand پودے اور بھی لگائیں گے, اور پودے لگانے کی مہم What do you want to do?#PlantWithTigersForce pic.twitter.com/BL6h26PufE JAVED AFRIDI F club (@ ILOVEJAFRIDI10) August 9, 2020

Video showing the elders of the Sipah tribe replanting the trees.

People were shocked to see these pictures of uprooted trees. In addition to this, this false information which claims that people uprooted trees because this plantation was “non-Islamic” completely conceals facts. So no one noticed the second video where we see the people in this trunk replanting the trees.

According to the head of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Mahmood Khan, the authorities said they had noted the incident and promised that action would be taken against the perpetrators of the extermination. He added that at least 6,000 trees had been uprooted.

India and Pakistan, sworn enemies of false information

False information that claims to show these tree pulls for reasons related to Islamic rules first appeared on social media in India. This is not the first time that Indian Internet users have tried to discredit Pakistanis, and vice versa: the conflicts and tensions between the two countries are regularly a pretext for politicians and even the media in both camps to share false images taken out of context to discredit it. opposite the camp.

