OFFICIAL – Aliou Traoré (Manchester United) loaned to Caen

The young Manchester United midfielder is on loan at Caen for the 2020/21 season. He will wear number 15.

Aliou Traoré will discover Ligue 2 next season. The 19-year-old midfielder, who worked for the young PSG teams, then joined Manchester United. Last season, he played with the reserve team for the Red Devils, for a record of four goals in fourteen appearances.

This Monday, Caen formalized his transfer, so he will join the team coached by Pascal Dupraz for next season, where he will carry number 15. “Stade Malherbe Caen has his first summer recruitment with the loan from Aliou Traoré from Manchester United. This 19-year-old midfielder, trained in Paris-Saint-Germain, joined Mancun’s young team in 2017.”, writes tricolor club via an official press release.

“Pascal appreciates Alious’ technical qualities, he can recover the ball but also project himself and break lines”, for his part, explained Yohan Eudeline, who presents the young French hope as a great opportunity for the club to seize. After three seasons with young teams across the channel, Aliou Traoré was able to make his professional debut under the colors of the Stade Malherbe Caen, announced the candidate for the emergence of Ligue 1.