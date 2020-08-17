OFFICIAL – David Silva joins Real Sociedad

The Spanish midfielder surprised his world when he signed against all odds with Real Sociedad.

It was announced throughout Europe. In Valence, in Lazio or a homecoming in Las Palmas. In the end, David Silva got everyone on the wrong track by joining Real Sociedad. The Spanish attacking midfielder and the Basque club have never been mentioned together and yet it is in Anoeta that Silva will continue his career.

In a statement, Real announced that he had signed two seasons for the world champion and the double European champion. By joining the Basque Country, David Silva will have the difficult task of making Martin Odegaard forget, who was brought back by Real Madrid a few days ago.