PSG-Leipzig: CUP will not organize a rally

As for the quarterfinals, Ultra’s Paris Collective could not find a place to gather Parisian supporters for the half against RB Leipzig.

Sanitary conditions are not met

As in the quarter-final against Atalanta Bergamo, there will be no Parisian supporters in either Lisbon or Paris for the Champions League semi-final against RB Leipzig. Finally, PSG fans will not be able to meet in large numbers in a common place to follow the exploitation of Neymar and companies in the capital.

In a statement, Ultra’s Paris Collective announced that it had not been able to find a meeting place due to the health crisis linked to the coronavirus. It will therefore be necessary for everyone to live in their corner in the first semi-final of the Parisian club in 25 years.

“Twenty-five years later, and the year of the club’s fiftieth anniversary, we find the last four in the Champions League,” the CUP wrote in the preamble. Paris will therefore not organize any gathering. “