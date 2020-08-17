RB Leipzig – PSG: Marco Verratti and Idrissa Gueye have trained

Announced uncertain for the semifinals against RB Leipzig, Marco Verratti and Idrissa Gueye participated in the collective training.

Before Atalanta Bergamo, there was bad news in the injury department. Against RB Leipzig, it is rather the opposite. If Keylor Navas is already dropped for Tuesday, Kylian Mbappé will be present at the 100% announced by Thomas Tuchel. But the French striker’s presence may not be the only good news.

In fact, PSG published photos of the training behind closed doors for the day. A training session where Tuchel could count on the presence of Marco Verratti and Idrissa Gueye. The two midfielders have been declared insecure for several days and their participation is perhaps a sign of hope for the semifinals.