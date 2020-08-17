Samuel Eto’o does not want Messi to leave

Messi’s ex-teammate thinks a departure from Argentina would be terrible and the club must do everything to keep him.

By announcing the departure of Quique Setién this Monday night, FC Barcelona have activated the cleaning operation that is underway in Catalonia. If Josep Maria Bartomeu has announced that the selection will not be expected as many players wanted, there will be many departures. And among them, Lionel Messi could well sail. Rumors of a departure from Pulga are growing and could plunge an entire city into an endless nightmare.

Samuel Eto’o does not dare to imagine this result. The former Blaugrana striker experienced the emergence of the six-time Ballon d’Or from the front row. He can therefore not imagine seeing the Argentine with another shirt, especially in Europe. The Cameroonian therefore allowed himself a heart cry for his former teammate during an interview with TyC Sports.

Eto’o: “I suffered a lot against Bayern”

“I love Messi as a son, I want the best for him. Barcelona is Messi and I think if Messi decides to leave we must find another name (at the club). The happiness we have in Barcelona is that we have it “The best player in the world and the best player of all time. We must do everything to end his career in Barcelona.”

Eto’o therefore urges the management to take responsibility so that the club “gets up and starts dreaming again next season.”