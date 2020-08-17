Sevilla throw Manchester United and offer a new final

Sevilla FC qualified on Sunday for their fourth Europa League final in seven years, after beating Manchester United (2-1), which had still dominated the match.

Sevilla again in the final! The Spanish club validated their ticket to the final of the Europa League by winning, Sunday 16 August, against Manchester United (2-1) in Cologne, behind closed doors. And the RedDevils may have regrets as long as they have taken over this game. Sevilla FC, who are aiming to win their sixth C3 in the last fifteen editions, will face off on Friday 21 August against Inter Milan or ShakhtarDonetsk, who meet on Monday night.

Sevillian qualification is largely due to the performance of Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bono, who almost completely justified why his team had not conceded goals for five matches before this meeting and why they remained on a record series of 20 matches. in defeat since February.

Bono fists a floating free-kick from Marcus Rashford (39th), a tight shot from Bruno Fernandes, before coming out on the feet of Mason Greenwood (46th) and twice in Anthony Martial (53rd), which he already had rejected an attempt at a closed angle three minutes earlier.

But OleGunnarSolskjaer’s men had managed to quickly take advantage of the points, from the penalty spot. Bruno Fernandes, with his fun run-up that ends with a kind of children’s jump before he hit, drove the ball under the crossbar (0-1, 7th), for his 12th goal of the season and especially the 22nd penalty in 61 matches this season for Manchester.

Due emissions

But United were then penalized twice for emissions. Suso was at the far end of a large collective action through a fleeing cross from SergioReguilon to equalize (1-1, 26). The touch at the origin of the action had been wrongly granted to Sevilla, defender Jules Koundée touched the ball with his head and caused protests from the Mancunians.

Then Sevilla took a stroke for twelve minutes from the end of the Dutchman LuukDe Jong, who took advantage of the Mancunian defender’s lack of aggression, visibly blunt, to make a calm result at the far end.

A bitter epilogue for Manchester United, who had had a mediocre first leg before making an excellent end to the season, following the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, who finished third in the Premier League.

Manchester could also find next season in C1 Sevilla, the two clubs have already qualified for the group stage.