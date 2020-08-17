under pressure, Alexander Lukashenko seeks a conception of concession

On Monday, the Belarusian president is declared ready to share power, while ruling out a new election. For eight days, the demonstrations have been multiplied to condemn a vote that is considered fraudulent.

Is the power giving way? The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, was re-elected on August 9 after a vote that his opponents considered rigged, declared itself ready to share power on Monday, August 17. However, he ruled out holding a new election, despite increasing protests against the government.

This obvious consent comes when the leader of the opposition, Svetlana Tikhanoskaïa, a refugee in Lithuania, has just declared in a video that she was ready to lead the country.

According to the news agency Belta, Alexander Lukashenko, who has been the head of the country for twenty-six years, said he was prone to possible constitutional changes, with the aim of sharing power and warning that he would not give up not on the street.

“I will never do anything under pressure,” he said after one of the biggest protests in Belarus’ history. And to add that “there will be” no new presidential election.

“There will be no other vote”

“We have already had elections. If you do not kill me, there will be no other vote,” the head of state said during a visit to the Minsk Automobile Factory on Monday.

Thousands of protesters gathered on Monday morning at the premises of this public company, where the president had gone by helicopter to discuss with striking workers.

The president in question also relativized the impact of strike movements. “Those who want to work, let them work. If they do not want to work, well, we will not force them,” he said.

Opening of an investigation into the protesters’ repression

While Russia has declared itself ready to provide military assistance to Belarus if necessary within the framework of the defense agreements that bind them, neighboring countries on Monday, with their foreign minister Linas Linkevicius, estimated that “such a deployment would constitute” an unfair invasion both legally, morally and politically “.

On behalf of the European Union, of which nine Member States have expressed support for sanctions, Council President Charles Michel announced that on Wednesday he had met with twenty-seven people to discuss the situation in Belarus.

The European Union also called on Monday for an inquiry into the repression of demonstrations. Josep Borrell, spokesman for European diplomacy, says Josep Borrell, spokesman for European diplomacy, “these peaceful demonstrations had clear demands: the release of all those arrested illegally, the trial of those responsible for police brutality and the holding of a new presidential election.”

“The figures clearly show that the Belarusian people want change and want it now. The EU supports them,” he added.

With Reuters