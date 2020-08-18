arrested the boat

The captain of the Japanese boat that triggered an oil spill in Mauritius, after being stranded on a reef at the end of July, was arrested on Tuesday, we were told by a police source.

More than ten days after the oil leak from the ship MV Wakashio off Mauritius, justice continues. “The captain of the Japanese boat that caused an oil spill in Mauritius after being stranded at the end of July on a reef was arrested on Tuesday, we learned from a police source on Tuesday 18 August.

The Indian captain, who has been questioned several times by the police, and his Sri Lankan deputy, have been charged and will appear in court again on August 25. They were put on trial against a preliminary charge. Other crew members should not yet be questioned, police spokeswoman Shiva Coothen told AFP.

The Japanese bulk carrier MV Wakashio ran ashore on July 25 on a reef in Pointe d’Esny, in southeastern Mauritius, with 3,800 tons of fuel oil and 200 tons of diesel on board. Between 800 and 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil escaped from its extinguished substances and polluted the coasts, especially protected areas that protect mangrove forests and endangered species.

No mistakes made according to Mauritius’ Prime Minister

Response groups competed against time to pump out the rest of the fuel, as the boat threatened to break at any time. He finally broke in two on Sunday.

The top two-thirds of the wreckage began to be towed before sinking to avoid further damage. The remaining part, which contains the engines and about 30 cubic meters of oil, is still attached to the reef.

The authorities considered it “too risky to try to recover the remaining amount of fuel oil in the engine room”. The Mauritian government has been accused of negligence, and the population of this tourist wondered why so little had been done between the time MV Wakashio went on the ground and the appearance of the leak.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said no mistakes had been made and refused to apologize. The Japanese shipowner Nagashiki Shipping said he was “deeply aware of (his) responsibility” and promised to respond “sincerely” to the request for compensation.

With AFP