Before Donald Trump, TikTok strikes back to fight “rumors” from Washington

While he has been accused of spying on Donald Trump and his government for months, the social network TikTok strengthened on Monday 17 August its communications campaign in the United States, in an attempt to deal with “rumors” and “set the record straight” with a new website. The platform also continued to expand by signing an agreement with an American music distribution company.

“Given the rumors and misinformation about TikTok spreading in Washington and in the media, we want to set the record straight,” the popular social network said on its website, under the slogan “The Internet’s Last Sunshine.”

Without providing any evidence, the US president has for months accused the video-sharing platform of leaking data from US users in favor of Beijing. He signed two executive orders aimed at forcing ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, to sell the network’s US operations quickly, or otherwise block it in the United States.

“TikTok has never provided any US information to the Chinese government”

“TikTok is not available in China. US user data is stored in Virginia with a backup in Singapore,” the company said. “TikTok has never provided any US information to the Chinese government, and would not if requested to do so.”

In the context of strong trade and political tensions with China, Donald Trump has already taken radical action ten days ago against the network, which is much visited by the youngest, which bans him within 45 days of transaction with an American partner.

On Friday, August 14, he signed a second executive order to force ByteDance to sell TikTok’s US operations within 90 days.

“For almost a year, we have been trying to negotiate with the US government to find a solution,” TikTok responded. “But we were faced with an administration that does not attach importance to facts, does not respect legal proceedings and tries to interfere in negotiations between private companies.”

Microsoft is also negotiating the purchase of TikTok, Oracle

Microsoft is in advanced negotiations to buy the application. According to the agency Bloomberg, the IT group Oracle is now also up and running.

The US software specialist has taken preliminary steps with other parties, including venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, to partner with it in a bid for the application’s operations in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Bloomberg writes, citing sources requesting anonymity.

TikTok contracts with music distribution companies

TikTok has worked hard for months to show that its identity and practices are firmly entrenched in the United States. As proof of the appointment in the head, on June 1, by Kevin Mayer, the former head of Disney’s streaming platforms.

On Monday, August 17, the social network also announced an agreement with UnitedMasters, a US music distribution company, to allow network artists to stream their songs directly from the app to streaming services, such as Apple Music, Spotify or YouTube.

“If you’re a musician, TikTok is the best place for your music to go viral and UnitedMasters is the best place to make it exist over time, while retaining the rights to your work,” said Steve Stoute, head of UnitedMasters. .

“By combining the two, we create the platform for tomorrow’s stars, who will be famous, ultra-independent and rich.”

“We’re been here a long time,” notes the American head of TikTok

TikTok has built its success on tools for creating and sharing short, offbeat videos, playing music and humor, and is distributed using algorithms according to individual tastes and not contacts.

“We’ve been here a long time,” said Vanessa Pappas, head of her US branch, in a happy video about the application in early August for users. She also said she was “proud” of the 1,500 American employees and promised to create “10,000 extra jobs in this country over the next three years.”

The entertainment platform has almost one billion environments worldwide. Its popularity has been further enhanced thanks to the months of inclusion.

With AFP