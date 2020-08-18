Covid-19 – All tests performed at PSG are negative

No bad surprise for PSG before tonight’s semi-final. All Covid-19 tests carried out yesterday in Lisbon were found to be negative.

Paris Saint-Germain have a meeting with their history this Tuesday night, against the Germans in RB Leipzig, in the semifinals of the Champions League.

For this meeting, fortunately, the French champion avoided some bad surprises.

PSG were saved for their crucial meeting

In fact, the club announced this Tuesday morning that all Covid-19 tests conducted yesterday in Lisbon came back negative.

While several French and European clubs are facing a worrying rise in cases, PSG are therefore being saved.

As a reminder, the meeting between OM and ASSE, scheduled for Friday night in Ligue 1, should be canceled.