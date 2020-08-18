demonstration in front of a Minsk prison in support of an opponent

On the tenth day of the demonstration, almost 200 Belarusian protesters gathered on Tuesday in front of the prison where the video blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky, married to opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, is locked up.

The protest continues in Belarus. Nearly 200 opposition supporters gathered on Tuesday, August 18, in front of the prison center where the husband’s leader is locked up, for the tenth day of protests against the election of President Alexander Lukashenko.

Sergei Tikhanovsky, husband of opposition mouse Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has been detained since May 29. Video blogger in sight, he had applied for the presidential election and campaigned against the head of state before he was replaced by his wife at short notice after his arrest. The opponent is specifically accused of “disturbing order” and faces several years in prison.

Nearly 200 people gathered on Tuesday morning in front of the No. 1 Prison Center in Minsk, the capital, where Sergei Tikhanovsky was arrested, to wish him a birthday and demand his release.

Holding bouquets of flowers and balloons in the red and white colors of the opposition, the protesters sang “birthday” and applauded to celebrate the opponent’s 42 years.

His wife Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa, a refugee in Lithuania with her children, said on Monday that she was ready to “take responsibility” and govern the country. A “coordination council” for the transfer of power was formed for this purpose by the opposition, whose first meeting will take place on Tuesday, according to opponent Maria Kolesnikova.

Since the disputed election on August 9, the pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko has been in power for more than 25 years in Belarus. Declared the winner with 80% of the vote, he faces daily protests and a strike movement affecting more and more industries that are important to the country’s economy.

Vladimir Poutine called “promoting dialogue”

Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly rejected the idea of ​​a resignation and reassured on Monday that he would never hand over power “under pressure and not through the streets”.

Finally, EU pressure on the regime continues. European leaders on Tuesday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to put pressure on Alexander Lukashenko, of whom he is a key ally, to promote dialogue with the opposition.

On Tuesday, Emmanuel Macron also called on the Russian president to “promote prosecution and dialogue” in the country, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed that Minsk would “refrain from violence” and start a dialogue with the opposition.

With AFP