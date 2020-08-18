Di Maria, Tuchel and all the reactions after Leipzig-PSG

PSG qualified for the C1 final for the first time in their history. Here are the statements from the main characters.

Angel Di Maria at the microphone at RMC Sport

“We are very happy. It must be said that the team played a fantastic match. We made a mark in the club’s history. We are in the final, it is very important to us.

We are the ones who made them weak. We played 100%. In the beginning it was 50-50 but our start to the match was good.

It will be difficult to sleep tonight. We can see that the French championship and Germany are at a good level.

We’re just a step away from making club history. “

Sergio Rico at the microphone at RMC Sport

“I am very happy and very happy to have had the opportunity to play today, it rewards the daily work; I give everything in every training including to help Keylor Navas.

I’m proud of all the work done this season; I worked all year to take advantage of this moment.

There are no words to describe how I feel. Everyone is happy, everyone deserves it when you see the work done this year.

PSG’s superiority was total both in terms of possession and opportunities. PSG has been above Leipzig. With the intensity we put on, it is difficult to create problems for ourselves

I do not know what it will be like for Sunday, and will see what condition Keylor is in. But I’m ready to play. “

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi at the microphone for RMC Sport

“It’s a historic night, the first time in the LDC final. A magnificent night. The team had a perfect match against a difficult team. I am very proud, proud of my players, proud of my technical staff.

We did not want to go back to Paris, we wanted to stay in Lisbon.

This is a dream. I hope he will continue! We deserve. Tonight I do not know what to say. It’s a wonderful evening for us.

Since 2011 we are at PSG, we are close to our dream. We are there, we deserve, we want to go as far as possible. I’m proud of everyone. “

Thomas Tuchel at the microphone at RMC Sport

“It’s great that we’re here to play the final and win it. The team showed determination. We deserved to win.

I was very nervous. I felt the pressure today before the match that it was not easy. I have players who are used to playing with this pressure who like this pressure.

I’m never relaxed because anything can happen in football.

Our plan? To stay with our game identity, to control space, the counterattacks, to use Angel, Neys and Kykys accelerations.

For me, it was a competition for the players, they have to feel good on the pitch: no need for a big tactical change. We adapt to the opponent but not too much. They showed a good mentality.

Bavaria or Lyon? I will enjoy this game, watch it. It’s a reward to be able to watch this match with my players and staff. Bayern are favorites but it’s tough against Lyon, we’ll see.

The LDC final for my career is the biggest game. “

Thiago Silva at the microphone at RMC Sport

“It was not easy at all. There were some very difficult times. But today we deserved to be in the final. I am very proud of my team. We played fair. We are very strong ahead. Every match we have the opportunity to score goals.

It’s historic but it’s not the end! We have to rest until Sunday.

I hope we will all enjoy it along with the title. I came to PSG for that. Now we are final. It will be up to us. It will be very complicated for Bayern because Lyon play very well.

I want to end my career at PSG. Now I’m calm in my head. I’m red and blue.

This year we have found the balance. We are more competitive. The team that wins this Champions League will be remembered by all. “