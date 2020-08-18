Leipzig-PSG (0-3): a Gala Di Maria for a dream night

By scoring one goal and two assists, Angel Di Maria took PSG to a historic qualifier on Tuesday against Leipzig (0-3).

The man at the match on Tuesday was him! Suspended against Atalanta Bergamo last week, Angel Di Maria found start XI against Leipzig (0-3), in the semi-finals of the Champions League. A return with fanfare for “ADM”, involved in the three Parisian goals (one goal, two assists). He will remain what happens as the big guy in a meeting to be classified as a demonstration, as PSG did not shake from start to finish, offering himself a historic qualifier for the Champions League final. His first C1 final, and this year on his fiftieth birthday.

To the good memories from “La Luz”

Quick in the bath like the rest of his team, Di Maria was available, active and determined to shine. His conquering state of mind, illustrated by the amount of good balls he gave, rarely carried a PSG in difficulty. It was with his left paw that everything settled down after only thirteen minutes of play. Di Maria got her class to speak by putting the leather on the head of Marquinhos, who refrained from fooling Peter Gulacsi (1-0). The first shot in a match that could not escape the Parisians given the small adversity that Leipzig offered.

Di Maria, he recalled the fond memories of the Estadio da Luz. Passed by Benfica Lisbon for three seasons (2007-2010), the Parisian n ° 11 hijacked the desperate Germans by giving the coup grace with a goal full of finesse only after a poor recovery of the Leipzig goalkeeper is intercepted by Leandro Paredes (0-2, 42nd). The former Madrid player then signed another crucial pass on a new opponent’s foul, giving Juan Bernat the third goal (0-3, 56). The 27th decisive pass of his career in C1. A pretty symbol because at the same time it corresponds to Ryan Giggs in the ranking as the best passer in the competition. Di Maria is now preceded only by Lionel Messi (33) and Cristiano Ronaldo (38). A gala “advantage” and a dreamy PSG.

Benjamin Quarez, our special correspondent in Lisbon.