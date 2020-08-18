Leipzig-PSG – Antero Henrique: “I will be another outside the stadium”

The former PSG sporting director is still following his former club with attention, which he will support on Tuesday night, in the semi-final against Leipzig.

“I will be another outside the stadium”

If he did not leave an unforgettable memory alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Antero Henrique, the former sports director of the French champion, will remain the one who managed to bring Kylian Mbappé and Neymar to Paris in the summer of 2017. Two years later he was replaced by Leonardo and the former leader still follows PSG closely. And while the club has the opportunity to qualify for the final of the Champions League on Tuesday night, in Lisbon, against Leipzig, the Portuguese will act as a supporter.

“PSG have just celebrated the first 50 years of a life that will always be magical, but the coming days can add a truly unique golden side to this adventure. The moment is full of hope and ambition, especially of course for Neymar and Mbappé, the more vulnerable faces in a project developed to raise the PSG brand, the city of Paris and, logically, France, all staff in Portugal deserve congratulations and recognition, not forgetting Cavani and Meunier who have taken an important part in it. trip “, Sa Antero Henrique first, in an interview with the Parisianthis Tuesday before talking about President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

“A president who has gathered all the means to make the next 50 years even more magical (…) I will be an extra ultra outside the stadium, with all my energy and the secret desire of my country (Portugal), note) is written in golden letters by PSG, its president, its players and its supporters. “, added the former sports director of PSG and FC Porto. Statements full of common sense, which is more for a man whose adventure in Paris ended in frustration.