Leipzig-PSG (Half-time): Marquinhos and Di Maria give the advantage to the Parisians (0-2)

PSG led 2-0 at half-time against Leipzig in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

At the end of the first period, PSG logically leads to the point when they dominated the first act.

From the eighth minute of the game, Mbappé threw Neymar into the deep but the Brazilian hit the outside of the post. During the process, Mbappé thought to open the scoring but Neymar had countered the ball with his hand.

PSG finally opened the scoring five minutes later by Marquihnos. On a beautiful free kick by Di Maria, the defender stepped higher than everyone else and placed an adjustable nod for the Leipzig goalkeeper.

In the 17th minute, Mbappé, perfectly launched deep by Herrera, lost his duel against Gulácsi and missed the chance to get the score to 2-0.

It was not until the 25th minute to see Leipzig wake up: Laimer managed to find Poulsen behind, but the Dane missed the frame on his recovery from the right without control.

Ten minutes later, Neymar failed to score a sumptuous goal: on a distant and eccentric free-kick, he tried his luck with a central shot: Gulácsi, the archer was saved by his post.

And three minutes from the break, Paris added a second goal: after a poor recovery at the foot of Gulacsi, Neymar Di Maria found himself alone on the penalty spot, which adjusted the RBL goalkeeper.