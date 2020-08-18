Leipzig-PSG: Paredes and Herrera holders, Icardi on the bench

PSG should develop in 4-3-3 on Tuesday against Leipzig in the semi-finals of the Champions League. Kylian Mbappé holds Mauro Icardi on the bench.

PSG have a meeting with their history this Tuesday in Lisbon. Opposite Leipzig in the semi-finals of the Champions League, the main club will try to find a place in the final of the queen of European competitions by winning at the Estadio dà Luz.

Mbappé and Di Maria join XI

In an attempt to defeat the Germans, Thomas Tuchel chose a 4-3-3 at kick-off. Compared to the match against Atalanta Bergamo (2-1), Kylian Mbappé and Angel Di Maria join at the beginning of eleven. The latter was suspended for the quarterfinals.

Sergio Rico will hold the Paris cages in the absence of Keylor Navas, injured last week. Ander Herrera retains the confidence of his coach. He starts in midfield with Leandro Paredes and Marquinhos. Unless the latter goes down a notch, PSG transfer to a three-way defense.

Composition of PSG: Rico – Kehrer, T. Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat – Herrera, Marquinhos, Paredes – Di Maria, Mbappé, Neymar.

RB Leipzig’s compo : Gulácsi – Mukiele, Upamecano, Klostermann – Laimer, Sabitzer, Kampl, Angeliño – Olmo, Nkunku – Poulsen.

Benjamin Quarez, our special correspondent in Lisbon.